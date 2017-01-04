Charlotte School of Law students want change and terminations

A handful of Charlotte School of Law students showed up outside the law school Wednesday looking for clarity and some accountability.

The law school is currently on probation and federal funding has been yanked so students can no longer receive financial aid to attend.

Students have also filed lawsuits against the Charlotte School of Law. The federal government found the school lacking in several areas and put the school in its current uncertain status. Students say they are cautiously optimistic things will work out.

"It seems like we're getting a little more indication that the school will be open in the spring," student Margaret Kocaj said, "but classes start on Monday and they are not sure how it will be funded."

Kocaj said she is one semester away from graduating from the law school. She believes the school should use its reserves to help students complete their law degree since financial aid is no longer available to them.

"We're simply asking that they dig into those pockets and help pay for that so that we can at least get one more semester to get us - people in my position - to graduate and to give the other students a chance to transfer," Kocaj said.

In addition to the law school helping students out financially, some believe school leadership must be terminated.

Kocaj said President Chidi Ogene and Dean Jay Conison of the Law School are responsible for the troubled school's condition and should be off the job. She believes if those departures happen, it will be a step in the right direction and a right signal to students.

"It's what happens in business when you make a bad decision - you gotta go," Kocaj said. "And when things are hanging in the balance like this, many people's lives and education - you gotta go."

While students are giving their demands, the law school told students they are working on their behalf. Staff is pursuing a deal with the Florida Coastal School of Law so students can complete their studies there. In order for that to happen, students would have to apply for loans.

"Asking students to take out $44,000 plus in private loans is insane," law student Matt Blevins said. "Their malfeasance has made it to where we can't get federal loans anymore, but they still want us to pay full price and give them that same amount and pretend like they didn't do anything wrong - like it was our fault."

Blevins also said he has one semester left in law school.

"I've worked very hard for a few years now," Blevins said, "and here we are less than 130 days to graduation. I don't know where my future is going to be. I don't know if I'll ever graduate law school or have an opportunity to study for the bar."

Students are not giving up their fight. Some students met with school leadership Wednesday to discuss their future. Students are also using this critical time to blast the Department of Education for aggressively punishing the Charlotte School of Law and there are words for students who are taking matters into their own hands by suing the school.

"Just like I thought, it was a knee-jerk reaction from the Department of Education," student Louis G. Gonzlez said. "I think lawsuits at this time are also knee-jerk reactions."

The Charlotte School of Law told students it is still consulting with counsel to determine options and next steps. School leaders also told students it will provide clarity to them in the next few days.

Kocaj said she is hopeful she can finish her law degree this year from the Charlotte School of Law. She said transferring to another school would force her to start all over. She is ready to get her degree even if it means it will be from troubled Charlotte School of Law.

"But let's be honest," she said, "I need a degree so I can sit for the bar and once I pass the test I am a barred attorney."

