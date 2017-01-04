Man killed by train in Kannapolis - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed by train in Kannapolis

Ben Williamson-WBTV Ben Williamson-WBTV
KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) -

A man was struck and killed by a train on Wednesday afternoon in Kannapolis.  

It happened near the 900 block of South Main Street at approximately 12:08 pm, according to Kannapolis Police.  

The man's name has not been released and police have not said why the man was on the tracks.  

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2017 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

