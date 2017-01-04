Charlotte’s Wyndham Capital Mortgage lays off a fifth of its staff

A second opinion from a doctor could give you a second chance at survival, new research shows. The Mayo Clinic study found that as many as 88 percent of patients seeking a second opinion go home with a new or refined diagnosis.More >>
A second opinion from a doctor could give you a second chance at survival, new research shows. The Mayo Clinic study found that as many as 88 percent of patients seeking a second opinion go home with a new or refined diagnosis.More >>
13-year-old Zach was diagnosed with POTS last year. In a very watered-down definition, POTS is intolerance your body sustains upon
standing.
13-year-old Zach was diagnosed with POTS last year. In a very watered-down definition, POTS is intolerance your body sustains upon
standing.
The results of the SBI investigation will be reported to the local prosecutor, who will decide whether the trooper’s use of force to stop the van was justified, spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said.More >>
The results of the SBI investigation will be reported to the local prosecutor, who will decide whether the trooper’s use of force to stop the van was justified, spokeswoman Patty McQuillan said.More >>
The investigation is taking place at a home off of South Tryon Street near Moss Road in Steele Creek.More >>
The investigation is taking place at a home off of South Tryon Street near Moss Road in Steele Creek.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the three-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. W. Trade Street at Beatties Ford Road.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the three-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. W. Trade Street at Beatties Ford Road.More >>