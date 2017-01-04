Duo charged in theft of vehicle in Lincoln Co.

Two residents of Vale are charged with the theft of a truck from a business in Lincoln County.

Miranda Day Beaver, 29, and Dennie Lee Mitchell, 25, are accused of stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of R and K Trucking on 151 Cedar Grove Church Road.

The victim told deputies he left the facility around 10:30 a.m.on Dec. 11, and when he returned that night his green 1997 GMC Yukon was missing.

The vehicle was found several days later in Burke County.

Beaver and Mitchell are charged in Lincoln County with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. They are also charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

The the duo is charged in Burke County with felony possession of motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Beaver and Mitchell were moved from Burke County and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond each.

