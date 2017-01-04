Deadline extended to register for FEMA for Hurricane Matthew victims

The deadline has been extended to register for federal and state funds to help in the recovery from Hurricane Matthew.

Governor Roy Cooper urges all residents and businesses impacted by the hurricane to register with FEMA before the end of Jan, 23.

“Families and small businesses are still working hard to recover from Hurricane Matthew and we don’t want anyone to miss out on getting the help they need,” said Gov. Cooper. “Even if you think your insurance will cover your losses, I encourage you to register with FEMA.”

Registering with FEMA is the first step in finding out if you may be eligible for federal financial assistance. Disaster survivors may be eligible for financial assistance from FEMA, but they must first submit applications for low-interest disaster loans via the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Federal assistance may come in the form of grants to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs or for other disaster-related needs, such as medical and dental services, transportation and funeral costs.

You can register online HERE or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

