Man accused of attempting to rob two banks in one day arrested

Police have arrested the suspect accused of attempting to rob two Charlotte banks in one day.

Thomas Hammond, 51, is charged with his involvement in these bank robberies.

According to police, on Dec. 30, Hammond attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank on 8602 JM Keyenes Drive. After handing a note to the bank employee demanding money, he fled the scene before receiving anything.

Later that day he robbed Woodforest Bank inside of the Walmart on 7736 N. Tryon Street. He demanded money, then took it and fled the scene.

Hammond is charged with common law robbery and attempted common law robbery.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.