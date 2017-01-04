Man pleads guilty in 2015 murder of restaurant worker

A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the killing of a restaurant worker from January, 2015.

Jayquan Hamilton entered the guilty plea in Rowan County Superior Court on Wednesday morning. Hamilton was sentenced to between 94-125 months in prison.

The plea was an Alford Plea, meaning Hamilton was pleading guilty without confessing to the crime. Such a plea is used when the defense acknowledges that it may be difficult to prevail in a jury trial.

In March, 2015, Hamilton, then 19-years-old, was charged with murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Oscar Miguel Aguilera.

Aguilera's body was found lying in the grass between two buildings at the Lakewood Apartment complex off Statesville Boulevard on January 19, 2015.

Aguilera lived in an apartment less than 25 yards from where his body was found. According to police, Aguilera's body was discovered at around 7:11 a.m.

Friends say Aguilera was a father of two and was walking home from his job at DJ's restaurant through the grassy field near his home when he was shot.

According to testimony in court, police say a witness told them that he was sitting at an apartment with Hamilton smoking cigarettes when Aguilera went walking by.

Hamilton, who was carrying a gun, began to follow Aguilera. The man said that he heard several shots and that Hamilton then came running back, saying "Bro, I shot him, he was coming towards me." The witness said that Hamilton ran away.

There was no mention in court of a possible motive for the shooting and no description given of the gun that was used.

Prosecutors did say that Aguilera was shot in the hand and in the forehead between the eyes.

Hamilton has maintained from the start that he is innocent. In court on Wednesday Hamilton stated to Judge Anna Mills Wagoner that he "was sorry for their loss," but added "and I promise it was not me."

Several members of Hamilton's family were in court.

Hamilton has been in the Rowan County Detention Center since the shooting. He did not have any prior criminal record.

Aguilera's "common law" wife spoke in court through an interpreter, addressing Hamilton directly, saying “Why did you kill him? He was a very humble person. You have taken a father away from his kids. My baby girl, she misses him. We came to this country to work not to cause problems. I hope that when you leave prison you will be a better man.”

