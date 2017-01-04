Daugherty Road in China Grove to close

It's still a few weeks off, but a busy road in China Grove will be closing soon for several months,

The NC Department of Transportation will temporarily close the bridge in the 1200 block of Daugherty Road in China Grove on January 21 to replace the existing bridge over I-85.

The closure will remain in effect until August 9.

During this time a signed detour route will be in place via Bostian Road to Old Beatty Ford Road to Lentz Road.

Questions may be directed to NCDOT at 704-630-3220.

