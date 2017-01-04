Daugherty Road in China Grove to close

Nearly two months after he was charged with second-degree rape, charges have been dismissed against a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student.More >>
Police say the Central Market, described as a Nepali Indian store, caught fire just before 10 p.m. The shop is located in the 5700 block of Albemarle Road.More >>
Hickory police say it happened in the parking lot of McCroskey's Irish Pub & Grill, located in the 1400 block of 29th Ave Drive NE.More >>
An Easter Carnival is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Rowan County Fairgrounds on Julian Road.More >>
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office says they received a report March 1 that 34-year-old Andrew Urena assaulted a child.More >>
