Kannapolis offers fraud fighting workshop

The City of Kannapolis Police Department will host a workshop for seniors on how to recognize scam and fraud attempts.

The workshop will focus on how to recognize and deal with the people who are working to scam you out of your money and resources. Criminals love to target senior citizens in person, via email and by phone. Learn how to not be a victim.

Detective Lamar Harper will conduct the workshop, from 9-10 a.m. on January 10, at Kannapolis City Hall. The public is invited to attend this free workshop.

For more information call 704-920-4105.

