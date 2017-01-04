WEATHER: Confidence growing for chance of snow around Charlotte this weekend

* Mild Temps Today

* Arctic Air Arrives Late Week

* Growing Confidence in Saturday Snow

Mild and damp conditions this morning have set the stage for some patchy fog again, so use caution on your commute. This time though, clouds and fog will break during the morning and set up a mild and bright afternoon with highs reaching near 60°.

A front will cross the region late today, ushering in colder air tonight, with lows in the 20s in the High Country and well down into the 30s for neighborhoods east of the mountains.

As for high temperatures Thursday, they will scale back to the upper 40s. There could be snow showers in the highest elevations of the mountains Thursday night and Friday morning.

By Friday, even colder air will plunge south and into the Carolinas. Highs will be limited to the low 40s. At the same time, a low pressure system will form in the Gulf of Mexico. As it pushes to the northeast, the center of it will mainly stay to our south. However, it should still send some precipitation, including snow, as far inland as western North Carolina.

We added the North American Model (NAM) into the mix tonight. This is a short-range model vs the long range models we've been referencing from the GFS and European. Essentially it fell into line with the others, producing a snowfall in the 1" - 2" range Friday night and into the first half of Saturday. The NAM is a bit quicker than the others though bringing in the snow earlier Friday evening.

So, while we are still far from guaranteeing any final outcome just yet, the trend continues for this to be a low-end snow event, but not a meaningless one.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

