Police believe deadly shooting of officer's son in Charlotte was random - LIVE report on WBTV

Good morning to you.

This is Christine Sperow, checking in with you bright and early! I wanted you to know first the stories making headlines right now.

Watch WBTV News This Morning to get more details. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

UPDATE: We've been telling you about the homicides in Charlotte, just three full days into 2017. One of the cases we know now took the life of a Kannapolis officer's son. The 14-year-old was visiting Charlotte when he was shot to death. This morning, police say they believe this shooting was random. WBTV's Micah Smith reports live at 5 a.m. with more details. She'll also have details on the latest efforts to find the shooter in this case.

RELATED: Kannapolis officer's 14-year-old son killed in Charlotte shooting

FIRST ON WBTV: We were the first to show you dramatic images of a school bus that crashed in Gaston County with four students on board yesterday morning. We did more digging to find out this is the not the first time the driver of the school bus has been confronted about her driving. WBTV's Mark Davenport explains at 5 a.m.

RELATED: Driver suspended after school bus carrying elementary students overturns in Gaston Co.

TODAY: We will be there for opening statements in the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's trial in Charleston. He could get the death penalty for the senseless murders of nine people in a black Charleston church. He won't call witnesses but expects to give opening statements. What will he say? We're looking ahead to what will happen in court.

VIRAL: We have the video that a lot of people will be talking about. It involves a police officer in North Carolina, who is seen on this video slamming a female student to the ground after a confrontation at school. That student talks about what happened. You can see that story in the 6 a.m. hour.

WEATHER CHANGES: There continues to be chatter about the possibility of snow this weekend. The latest models come down at 5 a.m. Meteorologist Al Conklin will break it down and detail what to expect in his first alert forecast. Tune in for updates every seven minutes.

We're live now. Tune in!

Christine

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.