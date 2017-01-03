Vigil held for 4-year-old killed on Christmas Eve

Tuesday evening, dozens gathered to remember the young life of Mariya Owens. She was just four years old when police say her mother's boyfriend killed her on Christmas Eve.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted the remembrance with candles and balloons.

Mariya's father asked for one thing.

"I rest a little better knowing that somehow, someway, at some point, we will get justice," he said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers responded to the 7800 block of Timber Commons Lane around 9:29 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive child. Mariya was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"We shouldn't be here. None of this should have happened," the father said at Tuesday's vigil.

Police charged 26-year-old Demarcus Heath with killing Owens days after the child's death.

RELATED: Man charged in Christmas Eve killing of girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.