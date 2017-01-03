LEES-MCRAE: Bobcats Beat Southern Weslyan 93-64 Tuesday in Men's Hoops

CENTRAL, S.C. – Eleven different players from the Lees-McRae College men's basketball team scored at least two points in a 93-64 victory over Southern Wesleyan Tuesday evening. The victory not only snaps a three-game losing skid for the Bobcats but it also improves their record to 3-9 overall and 2-2 in league action.

Despite scoring a season-high 93 points Tuesday, the Bobcats started slowly offensively as their first points did not come until three-and-a-half minutes into the game. Once LMC's offense got started, however, SWU had a tough time stopping it. The Bobcats scored 21 points in just under five minutes to take a 15-point lead at 21-6. Lees-McRae extended its lead to as much as 18 points with just over five minutes to play in the first half, but SWU closed the gap some in final minutes to get within 14 heading into the break, 45-31.

In the second half, the Bobcats were able to sustain their lead thanks to ten points from Jonathan Honore and eight from Jordan Turner. The duo was also an impressive 4-for-8 beyond the arc in the second half. With the sharp-shooting by Honore, Turner and the rest of the Bobcats, Southern Wesleyan never got within single digits of Lees-McRae as it secured the 93-64 win.

Honore and fellow senior Chad Hicks paced LMC on the scoreboard with 13 points each. Turner, Lepreece Lynch and Charles Dickson also finished with over 10 points for the Bobcats. Lees-McRae also got a stellar performance from Keith Heard II with eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Lees-McRae will look to create a winning streak Friday when it returns to Williams Gymnasium to take on Pfeiffer in another Conference Carolinas tilt. Start time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.