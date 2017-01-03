Officer's son killed

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

The 14-year old son of a Kannapolis police officer who was shot in north Charlotte while visiting family, passed away tonight. According to friends, Anthony Frazier was a good student and outstanding athlete. Tonight, reporter Alex Giles is investigating who killed the young man and why.

The baggage worker who got locked into a cargo hold and rode a flight from Charlotte to Washington, DC, is doing fine tonight. Reginald Gaskin wasn’t hurt as Unite Airlines says the compartment he was trapped in was temperature controlled and pressurized.

So what about that snow prediction? Unfortunately, the weather models aren’t in agreement yet so it’s hard to pin down details. One model said 1-2 feet last night. Tonight, it’s calling for less than an inch. Right now our weather team says the most likely time frame would be Friday night and into the morning hours of Saturday. Stay tuned, the forecast changes hourly.

