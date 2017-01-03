Recipe: Chef Alyssa's Spiced Roasted Carrot and Broccoli Salad - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Chef Alyssa's Spiced Roasted Carrot and Broccoli Salad

Chef Alyssa continues our 30 Days of Healthy Eating by whipping up a Spiced Roasted Carrot and Broccoli Salad. This recipe serves 4.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • ½  tsp ground cumin
  • ½  tsp ground coriander
  • ½  tsp ground ginger
  • ½  tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 8 to 10 carrots, sliced ¼” thick
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup currants
  • ¼ cup toasted coarsely chopped pistachios
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh oregano
  • 2 oz block of Parmesan

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to broil.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk all the spices with 1 tsp each of salt and black pepper.
  3. Place the carrots and broccoli in separate bowls. Toss each with olive oil, but only the spices on the carrots.
  4. Spread the vegetables on a rimmed baking sheet and broil for 10 to 15 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. Once the edges are browned and crisp, remove from oven and cool for about 5 minutes.
  5. In a large bowl, mix the vegetables with the currants, pistachios, oregano and grate desired amount Parmesan. Season with the remaining olive oil with the lemon zest and juice. Adjust with salt if needed.

