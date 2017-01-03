SLIDESHOW: Panthers posts handwritten 'thank you' notes to fans - | WBTV Charlotte

SLIDESHOW: Panthers posts handwritten 'thank you' notes to fans

By Chris Dyches, Digital
(AP Photo/Ryan Kang) (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Carolina Panthers season has come to an end, but members of the team had one more message before heading home.

Players cleaned out their lockers at Bank of America stadium Monday and some of the team's most popular personalities had a message for "the most valuable member of our team" - the fan.

