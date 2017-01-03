Mother of opioid overdose victim hopes users saved by Narcan will seek help

After recent success stories involving NARCAN, a substance used to combat an opioid overdose, a mother who lost her daughter to addiction hopes those given a second chance will get clean.

Theresa Benson lost her daughter, Jessica Benson, to a heroin overdose in February 2016. Jessica was one of 40 people to die from an opiate overdose in York County last year, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

WBTV first introduced you to the Benson family in June, when area police officers announced they would soon be using Narcan to help those who overdosed.

In 2016, Rock Hill police officers used Narcan to revive three people. A York police Officer also saved someone with Narcan; it can be used as a pin or a spray.

Theresa Benson told WBTV Jessica was once revived with Narcan, but continued using. She’s hoping others who have been given a second chance won’t make the same mistake.

“It’s super awesome to have the opportunity for a wake-up call, not everybody gets it,” Benson said.

Jessica Benson started using heroin after becoming addicted to prescription pills, her mother said. When she stopped for about six months, Benson said returned to her old self.

“It was like a person came out from inside her that we hadn’t seen for years... it was really her again,” Benson said.

After her daughter’s death, Benson encouraged memorial donations to be sent to Keystone Substance Abuse Services in Rock Hill.

Due to the increasing problem across the country, Keystone hired a physician to treat addiction with medication while counselors get to the heart of a user’s issues.

“Every 20 minutes there’s an overdose death, due to opiate overdose,” said Dr. Jay Fernando, who works with Keystone.

For treatment, Dr. Fernando said he uses medicine to combat withdrawal effects and symptoms. Once a patient is clean, a counselor can evaluate the person for underlying issues that may have sparked the problem.

“Fifty to 60 percent of these patients actually we know now are actually suffering some physiological issues in the background,” Fernando said.

Keystone is opening its youth center because leaders say many of the people struggling with opioid addictions are between the ages of 18 and 28.

“Over 30 percent of our admissions are young adults,” said Janet Martini with Keystone.

Sometimes users don’t seek help or treatment after an overdose. Soon, Martini said officers will be given cards with resources for someone to call after an overdose.

“Really, it’s important that that next step is actually getting them involved in treatment,” Martini said.

Theresa Benson wishes her daughter’s experience with NARCAN would have been a wake up call. She hopes others who have received a second chance, will take advantage.

“You have to act on it, you have to intervene, you have to do whatever it takes,” Benson said.

In addition to 40 deaths in 2016, the York County coroner suspects more cases could be added after lab results.

