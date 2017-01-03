Members of same family convicted of drug crimes

Several members of the same family have been convicted of drug offenses, according to a news release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Delbert Dean Roys, Christie Michelle Roys, Amanda Jo Roys, and Lionel E. Quick of Salisbury were convicted in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court.

According to the release, Delbert Roys was convicted of felony conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, felony conspiracy to possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and three counts of felony conspiracy to obtain controlled substance by fraud/forgery. Delbert Roys was sentenced to a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison, along with a mandatory $50,000 fine.

Christie Roys was convicted of four counts of felony trafficking opium/heroin, four counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, five counts of felony obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery, and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. Christie Roys was sentenced to a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison, along with a mandatory $50,000 fine.

Amanda Jo Roys was convicted of four counts of felony attempted trafficking opium/heroin, four counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and four counts of felony obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery. Amanda Roys was sentenced to a minimum of 15 months to a maximum of 27 months in prison, suspended sentence, and she was placed on supervised probation for 40 months and ordered to comply with certain terms and conditions.

Lionel E. Quick was convicted of two counts of felony attempted trafficking opium/heroin, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, and two counts of obtaining controlled substance by fraud/forgery. Quick was sentenced to a minimum of 21 months to a maximum of 35 months in prison, suspended sentence, and he was placed on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered to comply with certain terms and conditions.

The DEA was contacted by a number of doctors who were concerned the Roys were making fictitious prescriptions. During a lengthy investigation, a family member of the Roys informed law enforcement that they were buying paper online and making the prescriptions at home. Fictitious prescriptions had been written and presented in several counties, including Rowan. Officers determined Christie Roy possessed multiple fraudulent identifications. A search warrant was issued and served which resulted in officers locating various ledgers containing pharmacy information and heroin sales. Several fictitious prescriptions were located in a vehicle, along with hydrocodone, oxycodone, and marijuana. Law enforcement estimated approximately 1,000 fictitious prescriptions had been created.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that her office will continue to work to combat the widespread illegal sale of controlled substances.

Cook stated she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA in bringing the Roys and Quick to justice.

