Marshville mayor says he will risk jail time over Union Co lawsuit

For decades, the town of Marshville has largely depended on Union County to provide sewer services, but the formal agreement has turned into a nasty lawsuit.

Marshville Mayor Franklin Deese and members of his council are being sued by the Union County for nonpayment.

“We can’t tell people to stop flushing their toilets. We can’t do that," Deese said.

The county contends the town is way behind in its bills. Deese doesn’t deny that monies are owed, but says there’s a simple explanation for not paying up.

“When we say show us the raw data, the meter readings, we can’t get that,” Deese said.

In other words, town leaders say they’re not being given any concrete explanation or accounting of the specific services they’re being billed for.

WBTV attempted to find out from Union County manager Cindy Coto, and were told that it’s a legal matter.

“We’re in ongoing litigation and, because of that, I have no comments,“ Coto said.

That litigation is connected to an injunction issued back in October telling Marshville not to use the county’s system. The latest documents call the council into court this week stating they’ve violated the earlier order.

“They’re the big guys,” Deese said. ”They’re the county and they feel like they can bully people, in my opinion.”

Asked again, The county manager wouldn’t respond to any questions regarding the case.

“I think once the case is settled, yes we’ll be able to speak about it,” Coto said.

However, if Deese and town leaders lose in court, he’s prepared to pay a very stiff price.

“If it takes going to jail to finally bring attention - to finally stop Union County from bullying and pillaging the residents of Marshville - that’s what I have to do," Deese said. "And I think the rest of the council will agree with that.”

Both sides are scheduled to be in a Union County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

