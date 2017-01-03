Kannapolis officer's 14-year-old son killed in Charlotte shooting

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the killing of a 14-year-old boy, and son of a Kannapolis police officer, who was shot in northeast Charlotte Monday night.

Anthony Frazier died on Tuesday at Carolinas Medical Center, and according to an uncle, his organs were donated to help others in need.

Frazier was shot around 10 p.m. while in a vehicle on Finchley Drive. He was then driven to a gas station on Eastway Drive near Sugar Creek Road.

Police said he had been visiting with family in Charlotte.

Officers have not said whether the boy was the intended target of the shooting, or what may have led up to the violence.

“Put our lives on the line together, I mean, we all feel like we are brothers and sisters. When something that tragic happens, like an officer losing a son, it really just hits all of us in the heart,” said Kannapolis Police Chief Woody Chavis.

Frazier attended Kannapolis Middle School and is known as a standout student and athlete. He was also in the Students Taking A Right Stand (STARS) program, which works with students in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis city schools, focusing on strengthening leadership skills and community engagement.

"He's an awesome young man and a treasure. We're hurting a lot over this," said Brandon Miller, a facilitator for the STARS program.

“Always had that smile on his face, always positive attitude toward everything,” said Jerold Griggs, Frazier's basketball coach. “Anthony was just one of those guys that cared more about others than himself. So, the guys today are taking it really hard.”

Ellen Boyd with Kannapolis City Schools said counselors were at the school Wednesday to help any students or staff affected by the violence.

“We had a lot of students use that service today and then we had a moment of silence after we had a little bit of time to process that,” said Gwen Love, the Assistant Principal at Kannapolis Middle School. “Students were not aware that it had happened, so some of them found out this morning.”

“Let’s keep his legacy alive and continue moving forward," said Griggs.

The Kannapolis Police Department released a statement Wednesday:

The Kannapolis Police Department is heartbroken over the loss of one of our family members, especially as Anthony was just beginning his teenage years. Every member, of our extended family, plays an important role in our everyday lives and is critical to ensuring we are successful in carrying out our professional duties. Our families are the backbone of our department and without them we could not survive. We are stunned that once again a senseless tragedy has impacted the lives of our children and our officers. May God place his protective and loving arms around Officer Daniel Frazier’s family during this time of sorrow. A special thank you to the public for all the prayers, moral support, and acts of grace which you have shown us.

In a release Tuesday evening, police said the suspected shooters are described as two black males in their teens to early 20s. One had a thin build and was wearing a gray hoodie. The other also had a thin build and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. One may have possibly had short twists.

The wanted duo may frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors, investigators said.

The city of Kannapolis raising money for the family to help with funeral costs. They ask that you either bring checks or cash to the City Government Building.

A vigil will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. behind Kannapolis Middle School.

