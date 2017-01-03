Keep an auto service schedule for 2017!

If you’re making a list of resolutions for the New Year, you may want to consider adding something different! In addition to maybe budgeting or eating healthier, make 2017 the year for maintaining your car better than ever. It may sound silly, but Toyota of N Charlotte experts say that routine car maintenance can actually help you SAVE money. To help your New Year’s resolution list get checked off, Toyota of N Charlotte offers an auto service guide for 2017!

Mark your calendar for Toyota Service in Charlotte!

When you’re making plans for the upcoming year, make sure to carve out time for your car to get caught up on important auto services. If you’re unsure of what your car needs and when, the Toyota Service experts at our Charlotte auto service center have created a helpful car care guide for your 2017.

At 5,000 Miles

It’s been a great three to five months with your new car, but once you reach 5,000 miles on your odometer it’s time to head to our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte for a multipoint inspection! In addition to a routine oil change and tire rotation, our Toyota-trained technicians will check your fluid levels, condition of your windshield wiper blades, lights, belts, and hoses!

At 10,000 Miles

Head back to our Charlotte auto service center for a multipoint inspection, oil change, tire rotation, and even a car battery test. Make sure that you’ve got enough juice in your battery to get your car started and keep it going through the New Year!

At 15,000 Miles

On top of a multipoint inspection, oil change, and tire rotation, your car is going to need some more maintenance at 15,000 miles. When you reach this milestone, it’s a good idea to have your cabin air filter and your engine air filter cleaned or replaced. 15,000 miles is also an ideal point to have your brake system inspected, including brake pads.

At 20,000 Miles

Come make yourself comfortable in the waiting room for our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte because it’s time for another multipoint inspection, cheap oil change, and tire rotation!

At 25,000 Miles

At this point, it’s almost 2018 and you’ve kept up with routine car maintenance all year long – congratulations! Visit our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte for one last multipoint inspection, oil change, and tire rotation – then pat yourself on the back for accomplishing one of your 2017 New Year’s resolutions!

Stay on top of auto service in the New Year!

By keeping up with routine car maintenance throughout the year, you’re less likely to experience breakdowns and damages to your car. Neglecting auto service is one of the main reasons drivers have to pay for expensive auto repairs for extensive damages to their cars. By scheduling routine car maintenance, you can avoid surprises and avoid auto repairs that suck your wallet dry!

To get your 2017 auto service schedule started, call Toyota of N Charlotte at (888) 378-1214 or stop by and see us at 13429 Statesville Road!

