Ponds searched in Cleveland County after deputies get a tip

A dive team out of Charlotte used sonar to map out what was below the surface of two ponds just off of Mount Sinai Church Road in southern Cleveland County Tuesday.

The team came at the request of the sheriff's office and the State Bureau of Investigation. Officials would not say exactly what they were looking for, but in a text to WBTV, Sheriff Alan Norman said it was that information had been received that "Evidence of a crime could be in a pond."

That information was described by Norman as "Unverified information" that was "not from a reliable source."

Despite that, Norman believed it was important to follow up on the tip.

"In the best interests of the community we should search the pond," he said in the text.

Even though he would not say what crews were looking for, an SBI cadaver dog was on the scene and ready, but was not used. After hours of looking, the crew packed up the gear, loaded the boat, and the scene was cleared.

Nothing, apparently, was found.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.