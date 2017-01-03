Learn how to spot drunk driving on New Year's Eve

Are you ready to ring in the New Year with your close friends and family? It’s a fun time to get together and celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. If you’re making plans to go out on New Year’s Eve, don’t forget to keep safety in mind. Unfortunately, the number of traffic crashes and fatalities increase during this time of year from Christmas to New Year’s and is mostly due to the involvement of alcohol. If you’re going to be on the road this holiday weekend, be sure to avoid drunk driving.
Once the ball has dropped, the confetti has settled, 2017 has begun, and it’s time to head home – make sure you’re OK to drive. If you have been drinking during the New Year’s Eve celebration, have a friend take you home or call a cab to come pick you up. Do NOT get behind the wheel of your N Charlotte Toyota if you’ve been drinking. Drunk driving is not just extremely illegal, but also incredibly dangerous. Drinking and driving puts your own safety at risk, as well as other drivers on the road and pedestrians around you.
You know drinking and driving is dangerous and that’s why you don’t do it! Unfortunately, not everyone makes the same decision and there will a lot of drunk drivers out there on the road this holiday weekend. When you’re out on the road in your N Charlotte Toyota this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, be on the lookout for drunk drivers.
If you’re unsure of what drunk driving looks like, there are ways to spot an intoxicated driver. There are many indications that a driver may be intoxicated, including:
If you see a vehicle exhibit one or more of these actions, keep a safe distance and call the authorities. Give the police a thorough description of the vehicle and driver you suspect of drunk driving, including the license plate number, color of the vehicle, and gender or approximate age of the driver.
It’s important that you maintain a safe distance from the drunk driver and that you do NOT try to get the driver’s attention. Do not flash you lights, honk your horn, or wave to the driver. This distraction can disrupt their focus on the road and on controlling their vehicle.
2017 is sure to be a fun and exciting year, so make sure you kick it off safely! For more safe driving tips and ways to spot drunk driving, give Toyota of N Charlotte a call at (888) 883-3797!
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.