Learn how to spot drunk driving on New Year's Eve

Are you ready to ring in the New Year with your close friends and family? It’s a fun time to get together and celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. If you’re making plans to go out on New Year’s Eve, don’t forget to keep safety in mind. Unfortunately, the number of traffic crashes and fatalities increase during this time of year from Christmas to New Year’s and is mostly due to the involvement of alcohol. If you’re going to be on the road this holiday weekend, be sure to avoid drunk driving.

Avoid drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

Once the ball has dropped, the confetti has settled, 2017 has begun, and it’s time to head home – make sure you’re OK to drive. If you have been drinking during the New Year’s Eve celebration, have a friend take you home or call a cab to come pick you up. Do NOT get behind the wheel of your N Charlotte Toyota if you’ve been drinking. Drunk driving is not just extremely illegal, but also incredibly dangerous. Drinking and driving puts your own safety at risk, as well as other drivers on the road and pedestrians around you.

You know drinking and driving is dangerous and that’s why you don’t do it! Unfortunately, not everyone makes the same decision and there will a lot of drunk drivers out there on the road this holiday weekend. When you’re out on the road in your N Charlotte Toyota this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, be on the lookout for drunk drivers.

If you’re unsure of what drunk driving looks like, there are ways to spot an intoxicated driver. There are many indications that a driver may be intoxicated, including:

Swerving, over correcting, or the inability to maintain a lane.

Tailgating and following other vehicles too closely.

Driving more than 10 mph under the speed limit or speeding recklessly.

Sudden stops and quick acceleration.

Ignoring traffic control devices like traffic lights and stop signs.

Driving at night with no headlights.

Almost striking or colliding with another vehicle or object.

Spot drunk driving in your N Charlotte Toyota

If you see a vehicle exhibit one or more of these actions, keep a safe distance and call the authorities. Give the police a thorough description of the vehicle and driver you suspect of drunk driving, including the license plate number, color of the vehicle, and gender or approximate age of the driver.

It’s important that you maintain a safe distance from the drunk driver and that you do NOT try to get the driver’s attention. Do not flash you lights, honk your horn, or wave to the driver. This distraction can disrupt their focus on the road and on controlling their vehicle.

2017 is sure to be a fun and exciting year, so make sure you kick it off safely! For more safe driving tips and ways to spot drunk driving, give Toyota of N Charlotte a call at (888) 883-3797!

Return Home