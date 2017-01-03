Jim Bob Bryant takes over as head football coach at Freedom

A big coaching move today in high school football that could reshape the scope of 3A football in North Carolina.

Jim Bob Bryant has decided to leave 3A power Havelock to become the head football coach at Freedom who also plays at the 3A classification.

"I am excited to become the next head football coach at Freedom High School and look to build on an already great football tradition," said Bryant in a press release provided by Burke County Public Schools.

Bryant has spent the last 9 years at Havelock where he won 118 games and won 3 straight 3A state championships from 2011-13. His team played for another 3A title in 2014 but lost to Crest in the championship game 24-3 in a season where the Chargers had one of their best defenses of all time as they only gave up 5 points per game.

From 2009-20015, Havelock won the Coastal Conference Championship every season and only lost 1 conference game during that run. Bryant is also a two time North Carolina AP Coach of the Year.

Before a successful run at Havelock, he served as head coach at Greene Central from 2003-2007. While with the Rams, he amassed an overall record of 42-19.

Before that, he was offensive coordinator at Williamston High School from 1996-2002. In 1999, they won the 1A state title and were state runners up in 2001 and 2002.

"Football is a team game and I will need help from the administration, assistant coaches, players, and the Freedom football community to be successful," said Bryant.

One of the attractive draws to Freedom is their talent and winning tradition.

From 2010-2015, the Patriots won at least 10 games and made it to the 3A Western Regional Final in 2012. But for all the success this program has had, they are still looking for their first football state championship.

The hope is that this hire will finally get this program over the top.

