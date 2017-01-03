Cooper's environmental pick a contrast from last 4 years

RALEIGH, NC (Gary D. Robertson/Associated Press) - The choice of an environmental advocate to lead North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality represents a break from the previous Republican administration that critics often alleged was too cozy with business and utilities.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper tapped Michael Regan Tuesday as his top environmental regulator in a move that was praised by at least one environmental advocacy group. Regan worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Environmental Defense Fund for the last 18 years.

Cooper called Regan a leader in environmental advocacy while announcing the appointment but also stressed that he has experience working with energy and business.

Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory's department took a more business-friendly approach and joined attempts to block President Barack Obama's efforts to reduce power plant emissions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.