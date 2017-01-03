Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season: ‘We’re gonna fix it’

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue and Scott Fowler/The Charlotte Observer) - The Carolina Panthers are not going away and will get the things that went wrong in the 2016 season corrected, Dave Gettleman said.

The difference between 2016, when the Panthers finished 6-10, and 2015, when they went 15-1 and advanced to the Super Bowl, was games decided by one score. The Panthers were 2-6 in games decided by a field goal or less this season.

“The NFL is built on close games. You’ve got to win close games, and this season we did not get that done,” Gettleman said. “We will get that corrected. We’re gonna fix it.”

In his opening statement, however he said he wouldn’t place blame during the news conference.

“I’m not here to point fingers ... moving forward we have to find solutions,” he said.

Later, though, he did point one finger – at himself – in response to a question about whether he had done enough in the offseason to address needs at offensive tackle.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t question myself – hold myself accountable,” he said. “(Asking myself), ‘Have I given Ron enough players?’”

Healthy, though, Gettleman said he thought the Panthers had enough. Key injuries spoiled that.

“Last year we were healthy as hell,” he said.

Still, Gettleman said later, one bad season is not the end for the Panthers – as he invoked Chicken Little.

“The sky is not falling here,” he said.