Community helps family rise from the ashes of massive house fire

Christy Lockhart and her three children has just packed the car and hit the road for their annual New Year's camping trip last Friday morning. They hadn't gotten very far when Christy starting getting phone calls from friends saying that her house was on fire.

“When we started getting phone calls and didn’t really know the severity of it until my father got over there and said yeah, you need to turn around and come home," Christy said.

The fire started in the front of the 1920's era house, and whipped by the high winds blowing on Friday, quickly spread and turned the front porch of the home in the 1000 block of North Main Street into an inferno.

The home itself may not be a total loss, but the Lockharts did lose nearly everything they had inside.

Even as the smoke still billowed from the home, something else was already happening that would make quite an impact on the Lockhart family. Friends, family members, even strangers were rallying on their behalf.

Christy Lockhart is a social worker, working for the Rowan-Salisbury School System, Nazareth Children's Home, and her children attend Salisbury Academy.

“I sent out a text message to a group of parents here at Salisbury Academy basically just letting them know that I had been called to the site and that the Lockhart home had been destroyed in a fire and that we needed immediate help and that looked like help with boarding up the house, help with pulling out items that we could save from the house, help getting those items to dry cleaners, lunch on site for the volunteers, and just next steps in terms of housing and supplies," said Beverly Fowler, the head of School at Salisbury Academy.

“There were clothes in bins with our names on it before I even considered taking off my camping clothes, there was food in the cupboards, they printed out pictures from Facebook of the kids when they were little and put them around here," Lockhart added.

Now just a few days later, most of all the immediate needs of the family have been met.

“I haven’t even once thought of something that I needed and it wasn’t there," Lockhart added.

A social media funding site established for the family met and exceeded a goal of $10,000.

The Lockharts are now staying in an apartment and waiting to see what an insurance investigator will determine about their home. They are overwhelmed with the kindess that has been shown to them already want to make sure the community knows how thankful they are for the help.

“Shocking, it was really shocking, I didn’t even really know how to receive it all…but really special," Lockhart added.

“Just seeing the way that our community wanted to come together and just use any and all resources," Fowler added. “It just felt like this wonderful moment with everyone coming together and sharing what they have to meet the needs of one of our family members.”

