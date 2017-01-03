Juvenile shot, injured at Burke County bonfire

A girl was shot and injured at a bonfire in Burke County on New Year's Eve.

It happened before 10 p.m. at a field near the 1400 block of Havenwood Drive in Morganton.

Witnesses told deputies several dozen people were celebrating New Year's Eve when two people fired guns at the bonfire, striking the juvenile.

The juvenile went to Carolina Healthcare System Blue Ridge, where deputies say they were called to.

The girl is listed in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation.

