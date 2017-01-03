Charlotte man accused of attempting to meet child for sex

A Charlotte man is facing multiple charges involving possessing child pornography and attempting to meet a child for sex.

The Lincolnton Police Department arrested Jeffrey Alan Churchwell last Wednesday following a month-long undercover operation.

During the investigation, detectives posed as a child on social media and communicated with Churchwell, who police say agreed to meet in Lincolnton for sex.

Detectives arrived at the meeting location and arrested Churchwell.

"As a result of the arrest, further evidence was located that appears to show that Churchwell has participated in sexual acts with children in the past," police say.

Detectives say they searched Churchwell's Charlotte home and found pornographic and obscene images of children. "This evidence has been seized and an effort will be made to determine the possible sources of the images and to try to locate and identify any potential victims from the evidence," police say.

Churchwell was charged with soliciting a child for unlawful sex act by computer, appearing to meet the child, four counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor, and third-degree sexual exploitation of a child, all felonies.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

