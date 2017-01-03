Seven crew members treated after possible odor on flight from Charlotte

An American Airlines jet heads down the runway for take off at Charlotte Douglas International airport on Dec. 23, 2015. (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)

Seven members of an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Orlando asked to be treated by medical personnel after a possible odor on the plane as the flight landed in Florida.

According to American Airlines, flight 1868 was landing in Orlando around 11:56 p.m. Monday night when a few crew members reported a possible odor in the cabin.

"Seven of our flight crew members asked to be transported to a local hospital," an airline spokesperson told WBTV Tuesday. "All have been released."

According to the airline, there were 89 passengers on the flight and none requested any medical assistance.

American Airlines said the plane, an Airbus A330-200, is being evaluated by its maintenance team.

