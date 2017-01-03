WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Caring for Those in Need

­

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

As we begin this new year and return to the normal hustle and bustle of our normal schedules, we look back on the most wonderful time of the year.

Most of us experienced the excitement of loved ones, great food, and some time off from hard work. But let's not forget just how many people did not get to experience these wonderful gifts. The holidays may have been lonely, and a reminder of what families and other individuals may not have.



WBTV encourages you to take time to continue to remember our community. Know that there are those that need love and support shown to them. Most of us spent time giving and receiving gifts from love ones, but many of our neighbors continue to wish for the basic necessities of life.

Let's extend this season of giving and continue to help our fellow citizens. These are the things that people will be forever thankful for. The smallest donation can make a huge difference in our community today.



If you are unsure where to start or how to make a difference, you can visit wbtv.com/unitedway, where your donation will go to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community for a common good. As we look back on the holiday season, WBTV urges you to go beyond, and continue to give to those in need.

