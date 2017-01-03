Pair charged in Huntersville restaurant robbery facing charges in Charlotte robberies

Two people accused in a Huntersville robbery are now facing additional charges in Charlotte robberies.

The Huntersville Police Department says they were called an armed robbery Friday afternoon at the La Mexicana on Sherrill Estates Road in Huntersville.

Police say the suspects, later identified as Olvin Nahun Rovera-Lopez and Juan Alberto Flores, went into the restaurant and fired a gun before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over on Interstate 77 south, and say that's when the suspects struck several police cars, jumped out of the car and ran off. The pair was caught a short time later.

"During the investigation, Huntersville Police obtained evidence linking the two suspects to other similar robberies in Charlotte," Huntersville police say.

Rivera-Lopez was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm into occupied property and resisting an officer.

Flores was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

