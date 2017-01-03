Rock Hill mother accused of stripping with her four children nearby

A Rock Hill woman is accused of stripping with her four children present.

Rock Hill police say they were called to Gaston Barber Shop Sunday afternoon in reference to a woman, later identified as 28-year-old Latigra Heath stripping outside.

When officers arrived, they say the front door of the business was unlocked and Heath was sitting down in red lingerie exposing herself. She reportedly got up, walked toward the back of the store and put pants on.

"At this point the four children came from another room and walked into the room with their mother Latigra Heath," the police report says. Officers say they heard a man asking "where's the gun?," and throwing things around. The man also reportedly said if the door opened he was shooting.

SWAT negotiators were called and eventually entered the building, where no gun was found. The man was taken into Emergency Protective Custody due to his behavior.

Heath is facing four charges of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Officers say someone called from the area an hour before the incident, around 1:27 p.m., saying Heath was was "in a red nightgown exposing herself" in front of a group of men. She told officers she was being paid to clean in red lingerie. Officers warned her to stop before returning to the second call.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.