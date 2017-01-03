Fog causes ground stop at Charlotte Douglas

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning due to fog.

The Charlotte airport tweeted the update just after 11 a.m.

FAA has issued a ground stop at #CLT due to fog. Please check with airlines on status: https://t.co/cVgsWOHdny — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) January 3, 2017

At least four flights were affected because of the low visibility.

Click HERE to see the status of the flights.

Charlotte Douglas asks travelers to check with their airline regarding flight status.

