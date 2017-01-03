Kannapolis City Council to hold special meeting on Wednesday

A special meeting has been called by Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant to discuss economic development and other topics.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5:30 pm at the Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

The meeting agenda indicates that council will likely go into executive session.

According to city spokesperson, no vote is anticipated. The meeting will likely be to provide council with an update on various projects.

