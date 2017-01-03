Fifth teen arrested in string of Charlotte armed robberies, carjackings

A fifth teen has been charged in connection with multiple armed robberies and carjackings in Charlotte's Steele Creek area.

Elsy Romero, 19, Kevin Irigoyen, 18, Luis Rivera, 17, Douglas Ramirez, 16, and Steven Batista, 16, are accused of being involved in committing 10 crimes in a span of four days.

Romero, the fifth suspect arrested, was identified as a suspect in Friday's robbery on Kimmerly Woods Drive. The victim said he was sitting in his vehicle when four people approached him. One of the people was armed with a gun and demanded his money and car keys. "The suspects proceeded to rob him at gunpoint and took his property and vehicle," CMPD says.

On Friday police say they found Irigoyen in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a carjacking. Police found Rivera in Huntersville later that day and both suspects were arrested and interviewed.

Ramirez was also identified as a suspect during the investigation. Police arrested the fourth suspect, Batista, during a traffic stop while driving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Below is a list from CMPD of the armed robbery and carjackings the five are accused of:

On Dec. 27, officers responded to Yateswood Drive for an armed robbery. The victim said he was attempting to leave for work when three people approached him. One person pulled a gun and demanded money, taking his wallet and vehicle.

On Dec. 29, officers responded to Dupont Drive for an armed robbery. The victim said he was returning to his apartment when he was approached by several people ordering him to get out of his vehicle. He said when he attempted to run, one of the suspects fired a shot at him. The suspects then took his vehicle.

On Dec. 29, officers responded to Farm Pond Lane for larceny of a vehicle. The victim said he went to his vehicle and realized he left something in the house. He went inside and came back out and saw his vehicle leaving the parking lot.

On Dec. 29, officers responded to Saddle Point Road for an armed robbery. The victim said he was walking down the road and was approached by several suspects. One of the suspects pulled a gun out and demanded property.

On Dec. 29, officers responded to Touchwood Drive for larceny of a vehicle. The victim said she left her vehicle running in the driveway and it was no longer there when she returned outside.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to El Verano Circle for an armed robbery. The victim said she was by her vehicle when she noticed another vehicle pull into the complex with several people inside. The passenger got out of the vehicle and approached her with a gun, while an additional suspect took the victim’s vehicle.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to Dupont Drive for an armed robbery. The victim said she was sitting in her vehicle when someone approached her with a gun and told her to get out of her car. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s vehicle, but due to a broken gear shift, he could not drive it.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to Cherrycrest Lane for an armed robbery. The victim said he was sitting in his vehicle when two males approached him at gunpoint. He says they robbed him of his money and phone.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to Old Pineville Road for an armed robbery. The victim was sitting in his vehicle when a person got out of a vehicle, armed with a gun, and told the victim he needed his truck.

On Dec. 30, officers responded to Kimmerly Woods Drive for an armed robbery.

PREVIOUS: Four teenagers arrested for multiple armed robberies and carjackings

Romero was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Irigoyen was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Rivera was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ramirez was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Batista was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say additional charges are likely.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.