Pedestrian hit by SUV in Salisbury

One person was hit by an SUV early on Tuesday morning on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

According to police, the victim was walking on Statesville Blvd. near Lash Drive and was hit by an SUV traveling on Statesville Blvd.

The accident happened at around 5:30 am.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center initially.

There is a crosswalk in the intersection, but police said they aren't sure if the victim was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate. No charges have been filed.

