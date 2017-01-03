Man wanted in Rock Hill armed robbery

A man is wanted for robbing a convenience store in Rock Hill Monday night.

Rock Hill police say they were called to an armed robbery around 10:36 p.m. at the Sam's Mart on Saluda Street. The clerk said a white male came up to the front counter, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill police at 803-326-3860.

The case remains under investigation.

