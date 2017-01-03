New US House rep for Salisbury, western Rowan to be sworn in today

The newest member of the United States Congress to represent part of Rowan County will be sworn in today in Washington, DC.

Ted Budd (R-13) won out over 16 other candidates in the special Republican primary that was held in June. In the November election, Budd captured 56% of the vote, easily beating Democrat Bruce Davis.

Budd will represent the 13th district which includes the city of Salisbury and parts of western Rowan County.

Budd owns a gun shop and indoor range in Rural Hall. A graduate of Appalachian State University, Budd holds a Masters in Business Administration from Wake Forest University where he was recognized as Mentor of the Year, and a Masters in Educational Leadership from Dallas Seminary.

The swearing in for members of the US House will take place at 3:00 pm on Tuesday and will be officiated by Speaker Paul Ryan.

