Driver suspended after school bus carrying elementary students overturns in Gaston Co.

A school bus driver has been suspended after the bus she was driving overturned in Gaston County Tuesday morning with four elementary school students on board.

Troopers said the bus driver, Milagros Tejada Pena, was going too fast in wet conditions, went off the road and into the mud before overturning around 6:45 a.m.

"Just a little too fast, dropped off on the shoulder here. Everything is really wet, the wet leaves, and at that point you're not going to be able to recover a large vehicle like that," said NC Highway Patrol Trooper J.J. Letcavage.

The students on the bus were heading to New Hope Elementary School when the bus overturned. Letcavage and firefighters pried the back door of the bus open and helped the kids and driver crawl out of the bus.

The posted speed limit for Lake Wylie Road is 35 miles per hour and Trooper Letcavage doesn't believe the bus was going faster than the speed limit but didn't take the two days of rain into account along the winding two-lane road.

"I always tell everybody, 'slow down on that curve or you're going to flip,'" said Candice Brewer, who saw the overturned bus and called for help.

Tuesday afternoon, the Gaston County School district said Pena had been suspended with pay. Trooper Letcavage said Pena will be charged with careless driving.

This isn't Pena's first time she has had troubles on the road.

Back in December, she was cited for failure to reduce speed, after crashing into another car on an off-ramp of I-85. She was in her personal car, not a school bus, at the time.

Due to the damage, the bus cannot be used and another bus will be put into service and another driver will be assigned to the drive the route.

According to the school district, Pena has been with the district since October 2016.

