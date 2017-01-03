Pedestrian struck, injured near BofA stadium in uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, injured near BofA stadium in uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC

A pedestrian was struck and injured in uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

A minivan hit the man around 6 a.m. on Mint Street near the Bank of America Stadium. 

The man went to the hospital, possibly with broken ribs, officials say. He is expected to be OK.

