WEATHER: Heavy rain tapers off, arctic air arrives late week, weekend snow possible

* Heavy Predawn Rain Now Gone

* Arctic Air Arrives Late Week

* Weekend Snow Potential Update

The heavy rain that moved in during the overnight hours is now tapering off. There could still be a shower or two around as we head through the day, but nothing terribly heavy. It will be mild this afternoon, with highs in the low to middle 60s. Wednesday will be quite mild as well, as we make it back to the low to mid 60s for the afternoon hours. From there, temperatures drop drastically for the second half of the week.

Highs will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday, and only in the 30s over the weekend. There is also a chance for winter weather. The latest data is starting to come into better agreement with the various solutions we evaluate, and more and more, indications are pointing to a light dusting of snow Friday night with someone possibly seeing an inch or so.

This is still subject to change however, as snow forecasts are always the trickiest. Keep checking back for updates.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.