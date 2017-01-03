Woman killed, man charged with murder in northeast Charlotte stabbing

A woman was stabbed and killed in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning. A man at the scene was arrested and charged with her death.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were called to an assault around 1:48 a.m. in the 1600 block of Vancouver Drive. Officers said they found a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Shenika Monique Simpson, with stab wounds when they arrived. Medic pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police took 31-year-old Michael Joseph Boone, who they said was taken into custody at the scene, with first-degree murder in Simpson's death.

Investigators said Simpson and Boone knew one another, but did not give further details.

Officers have not released a possible motive for the stabbing. They said several people were reportedly inside the home when the deadly incident took place.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.