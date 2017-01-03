Rain...and a lot of it!

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 3 January 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join Charlotte’s MOST EXPERIENCED morning news team from 7 – 9 AM today for the area’s best and most complete morning newscast. We’ll bring you the news, weather and traffic information you want to start your day.

We’ve had RAIN in the area this morning…and a lot of it! It was part of a storm system that’s moved through the southeast that’s left behind a path of destruction. How much rain did we get…and what can we expect as we go through the day? Meteorologist Al Conklin will have all the details in his certified most accurate forecast.

Because of all the rain…we have Mark Davenport out in our Storm 3 this morning…taking a look at road conditions and more to help you start the day.

Breaking overnight…just three days into the new year, and Charlotte has seen its second homicide of the year. A woman was stabbed to death. Our Micah Smith is out at the scene in north Charlotte right now and is talking to investigators. She’ll have a LIVE report coming up at 5 a.m.

Breaking overnight...a 14-year-old boy shot while inside of a car in East Charlotte last night is in critical condition this morning.

United Airlines says it is investigating after a vendor employee was found unharmed in an aircraft's cargo hold following a flight from Charlotte to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Airport computers are back online this morning after a nationwide customs outage. The outage left thousands of passengers back logged at airports as many travelers were returning home from the holiday season.

