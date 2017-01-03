Recipe: Gypsy Soup's Linguine and Clams with Roasted Asparagus - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Gypsy Soup's Linguine and Clams with Roasted Asparagus

Stacey Ann Dowd from Gypsy Soup is kicking off our 30 Days of Healthy Eating by sharing a dish highlighting clean, fresh flavors. 

Linguine & Clams with Roasted Asparagus

Ingredients:

  • 1/ 2 lb linguine, cooked according to package
  • 12 little neck clams
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ½ cup clam juice
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 lb Asparagus
  • 2 carrots, sliced into matchsticks
  • 8 ounces Cherry tomatoes
  • 4 ounces Feta Cheese
  • Salt & pepper, olive oil

Directions:

  1. On a foiled baking sheet, place asparagus, tomatoes, and carrots
  2. Drizzle with oil,salt & pepper, roasting in oven at 400 for 30 minutes
  3. Remove from oven, add feta
  4. Meanwhile, in a medium pot boil water, steam clams 7 - 8 minutes
  5. In a skillet, heat ¼ cup olive
  6. Sauté garlic and salt and red pepper 3 minutes
  7. Add clam juice and clams
  8. Toss linguine in the skillet
  9. On a Platter pour the Pasta & Clams
  10. Arrange veggies around the Platter

To learn more about Gypsy Soup's upcoming cooking classes, and discover ways to enjoy clean, healthy food, visit their website HERE. 

