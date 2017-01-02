Molly's Kids: 18-year-old Trevor Lail passes away from cancer on New Year's Eve

On New Year’s Eve, Trevor Lail lost his battle with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. Trevor had just turned 18 and was a vibrant Bandys High School senior from Newton. This picture was taken after his most recent of transplants.

Trevor was one of our #MollysKids from September of 2015. He got the cancer diagnosis in June of 2014.

“It was a long 2-and-a-half-year battle,” his older sister Maddie told me today. “But he is at peace now.”

Trevor’s family is hosting a Celebration of Life in the Bandy’s High School gymnasium on Thursday, January 5th.

“The Celebration starts at 7pm,” Maddie said. “Everyone is invited. We hope anyone who wants to honor my brother joins us. The community has been so supportive to our whole family during Trevor’s journey. We’re grateful for the love.”

There will also be a church ceremony on Wednesday, January 4th, at 5:30pm at Mt. Pleasant UMC in Sherrills Ford. That service is also open to the public.

Before Trevor died, he had a wish to get a Corgi puppy. That wish came true through people at Brenner Children's Hospital and Meg's Smile Foundation. Trevor named his four-legged girl “Penelope”.

“They were thick as thieves right up until the moment Trevor passed,” Maddie said.

I’ll post a couple pictures below. Penelope hung in his hospital bed, never leaving Trevor's side.

“Trevor’s Team” Facebook >> https://www.facebook.com/trevorlailsteam/?fref=ts

The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorials are made to the Hearts and Hope Foundation, Inc. (a charity established in honor of Luke Sigmon, another one of our #MollysKids) or to the Duke Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Family Support.

The Lail family is beginning this new year in a very new place.

Huge thoughts to all of them.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**