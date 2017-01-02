Rain and possible snow

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Happy New Year friends. It looks like we’re in for quite a first week of weather. The storm system that dropped twisters in Mississippi will hit us overnight. Hopes are, this will be more a rain event than stormy when it arrives in the Carolinas. And then, there is distinct possibility of snow Friday night. Most models are saying 1”-3” but there is one exception calling for, get this, 1-2 feet! Eric Thomas swill sort it all out at 11:00 p.m.

We’re looking into a baggage handler in Charlotte, who got locked into the cargo hold of a flight to Washington, DC. He’s okay, but how could that happen? That’s one of the many questions we’re asking the airline company.

A Charlotte Church is considering moving away after stray gunfire leaves bullet holes in its sanctuary. The pastor says his congregation shouldn’t have to look over its shoulder while meeting in the house of God.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!