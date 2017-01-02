Church congregation ready to relocate after building hit with bullet

Samaritan House International Ministries may soon have a new home in Charlotte.

The church congregation is currently headquartered off of Erskine Drive in northeast Charlotte. However, a recent incident has the church’s leadership ready to consider relocation.

Last week a bullet flew through the front window of the building. No one was hurt, but the church members were alarmed by the incident.

“You just don’t anticipate that type of activity,” said Senior Pastor Apostle Ronn Long.

No one was at the place of worship when the building was struck with a bullet. There is a hole in the front window and another hole in the back wall of the building.

Thumbelina Long, the pastor’s wife, said that she and her husband decided to report the incident to the police once they discovered the bullet hole.

“I wasn’t sure if someone was trying to break-in or just intimidate us,” said the Thumbelina Long. “If they don’t respect the house of God you know for sure they’re not going to respect any other piece of property.”

She said she will keep her faith in God and encourage others to be alert of their surroundings.

Ronn Long said that people have tried to break in to their building before. They think it may be time to change locations.

“You want people to feel safe. You want your members to feel safe,” explained Pastor Long.

His wife echoed a similar sentiment.

“We’re hoping to move and maybe sooner than we anticipated,” said Thumbelina Long.

The congregation didn’t say where they specifically plan to relocate to. No one has been charged in connection to the incident.

