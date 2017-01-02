Church congregation ready to relocate after building hit with bullet

A line of thunderstorms ripped across the region overnight producing strong winds and several reports of nickel to quarter size hail.More >>
According to MEDIC, the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Spanish Quarter Circle.More >>
The investigation is taking place at a home off of South Tryon Street near Moss Road in Steele Creek.More >>
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of businesses’ price-scanner systems.More >>
Two rounds of potentially severe weather are expected to sweep through the Carolinas Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.More >>
