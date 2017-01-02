2017 promises a change in Charlotte politics

2017 promises to be a fresh start for three of the Queen City’s former mayors.

Governor Pat McCrory returned last week to his Myers Park home after serving one term in Raleigh. He was mayor of Charlotte for 14 years until 2009. McCrory has been mum on future plans, but he did meet with President-Elect Donald Trump amid speculation of a future job in the administration.

Patrick Cannon will complete his federal prison sentence in three weeks after pleading guilty to a public corruption charge in 2014. He served as mayor almost one year, after several terms on city council.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, who served as mayor from 2009-2013, said he plans to help his home state bridge the rural-urban divide after serving in the Obama Administration. It’s unclear if that focus could bring him back to Charlotte.

As these former city leaders transition to new roles, there’s more potential for change city government. 2017 opens the battle for mayor, city council and seats in the General Assembly.

Parts of 2016 could come back to haunt or help incumbents. City leaders took criticism from all sides about the political battle over House Bill 2 and the protests that followed a deadly police shooting in September.

“I think there's a lack of political leadership and political judgment,” said former State Senator Malcolm Graham, who also served on city council.

Graham understands the difficult task of fostering unity with a growing and changing population, but he said there's room for improvement.

“I think people in the community... are looking for someone to lead the way,” said Graham, giving a nod to past mayors Harvey Gantt and Richard Vinroot as good examples. “They were change agents for the community."

Gantt, who led the city from 1983-1987, was the first African-American mayor of Charlotte. Vinroot served from 1991-1995. Both men saw the city prosper, met challenges, and continued to shape Charlotte after leaving the government center.

“They stayed above fray. Politics wasn't so aggressive,” said Graham. “Right now, it's Democrats seem too far left, Republicans seem too far right. There's no middle ground, no moderation, no statesmanship in our politics anymore.”

No chance to grow consensus either, which local historian and lawyer David Erdman considers critically important to a mayor’s success. He was briefly appointed to city council to fill a vacant seat under McCrory’s tenure.

"I want the mayor to be a consensus builder who will take the power the council holds, not the mayor, and move our city forward,” said Erdman. “When the council stands together, then the mayor speaks with great authority.”

Erdman worked beside politicians, observed them in office and after they left. He says our best local leaders accomplished more by putting political ambition aside.

Former mayor Vinroot says he’s hopeful for strong leadership in 2017 and beyond.

“I love this city. I’m proud of it,” he said. “We’re one of the best big cities in America."

He also sees risks if divisive politics continue. As an example, Vinroot explained how he and other council members observed strained relationships in bigger cities.

“We would look at other cities and the way people treated other,” he said, adding that if they let civility and friendship fall by the wayside, "We knew our days would be numbered.”

