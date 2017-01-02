South Mountains Park reopens 2 months after wildfire, some trails still closed

Visitors were allowed back into the South Mountains State Park in Burke County on New Year's weekend. It was the first time the park opened since a 6,300-acre wildfire in November.

While most trails, including the one to High Shoals Falls, are open, there are a few that remain shut down. Ranger Ian Magill said a lot of work still need to be done in the spots where the fire hit the hardest.

"Some of those trails could be closed for a very long time," he said.

The issue is falling trees. Crews have already identified more than 1,000 that were killed by the fire, and those trees have been cut down. Many more, though, could be dead or dying.

Magill says the true test will come this spring, when "We will see which ones sprout leaves."

The fire burned so hot in places that roots underground were killed or the tree trunks literally cooked. That means although the trees may look OK now, they will not survive and pose a hazard of falling along certain trails.

Parts of the Possum and Shinny trails are closed, and most of the Chestnut Knob trail is off limits as well.

In addition to falling trees, there is the danger of extensive erosion where the fire destroyed ground cover. Crews will be working until the problems are solved, said officials.

Once complete, though, they expect a tremendous about of new plant growth in those areas and an abundance of wildlife as a result, said Magill.

